Horror Movie Producer Buys Raquel Welch's House

Raquel Welch's longtime Los Angeles estate has finally sold after nearly a year on the market ... and the new owner works in Hollywood.

Our real estate sources tell us Raquel's Bel Air mansion was just sold to British horror film producer Justin Hyne for $3.1 million.

The place is 5,118 square feet with 5 bedrooms ... it's got all the bells and whistles, including a pool and spa.

Raquel lived in the home for nearly 15 years before her February 2023 death ... and the property is tucked away in the exclusive enclave of Beverly Glen Circle.

As we reported ... Raquel died at 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She left behind an iconic career, not to mention an immeasurable contribution to pop culture.

Raquel's death certificate, obtained by TMZ, revealed Alzheimer's disease was one of the underlying causes of her passing.

Raquel's stunning villa first hit the market last April for $3.9 million and the price got chopped a few times before Justin scooped it up.