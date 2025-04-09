Brooke Hogan Sells Orlando Pad, Building Dream Family Home on Florida Coast
Brooke Hogan has officially shut the door on Orlando living … selling off her place and turning her focus to building her dream family home on a whole new spread, on the Florida coastline, TMZ has learned.
Real estate sources tell TMZ Brooke offloaded her 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Orlando pad at the end of '24 for just over $1 mil -- a spot she and now-hubby Steven Oleksy scooped up back in 2022 to finally live under one roof after doing the long distance thing -- with him in Michigan, and her in Nashville, Tennessee.
At the time, kids weren’t on their radar -- but plans changed fast. Brooke’s since welcomed twins, and now she’s all about giving them a childhood by the water, just like hers was.
So, at the end of last year, she and Steven scooped up a half-acre beachfront lot on Florida’s Treasure Coast -- southeast of Orlando, on the Atlantic side -- where they’re building their dream family home.
We're told they just sealed the deal last week on the neighboring lot too -- which they’re planning to use for visiting friends and fam, or maybe even rent out.
Brooke's clearly pumped about the massive reno project -- she’s been giving fans a peek of the major construction zone vibes on her IG Stories ... and as you can see, it's all exposed bricks, wood, and debris RN.
Since saying goodbye to their Orlando pad, Brooke, Steven, and the twins have been crashing at a rental while their dream digs come to life.