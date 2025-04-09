Brooke Hogan Sells Orlando Pad, Building Dream Family Home on Florida Coast

Brooke Hogan has officially shut the door on Orlando living … selling off her place and turning her focus to building her dream family home on a whole new spread, on the Florida coastline, TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ Brooke offloaded her 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Orlando pad at the end of '24 for just over $1 mil -- a spot she and now-hubby Steven Oleksy scooped up back in 2022 to finally live under one roof after doing the long distance thing -- with him in Michigan, and her in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the time, kids weren’t on their radar -- but plans changed fast. Brooke’s since welcomed twins, and now she’s all about giving them a childhood by the water, just like hers was.

So, at the end of last year, she and Steven scooped up a half-acre beachfront lot on Florida’s Treasure Coast -- southeast of Orlando, on the Atlantic side -- where they’re building their dream family home.

We're told they just sealed the deal last week on the neighboring lot too -- which they’re planning to use for visiting friends and fam, or maybe even rent out.

Brooke's clearly pumped about the massive reno project -- she’s been giving fans a peek of the major construction zone vibes on her IG Stories ... and as you can see, it's all exposed bricks, wood, and debris RN.