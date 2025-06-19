Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Helping Addicts Recover in New TV Show

Play video content TMZ.com

We've got a new situation here -- Mike Sorrentino is trading fist pumps for real talk in a brand new TV series ... and he gave TMZ the scoop!

The "Jersey Shore" star and his wife of 7 years, Lauren Sorrentino, will soon have cameras rolling on their new show ... which will follow them on their journey of helping people battling addiction and mental health issues.

And of course, Mike's gotta do it in style -- he eagerly tells TMZ he's got his whole fresh 'fit figured out ... just check out the clip and you'll hear him rave all about it.

As fans are well aware, addiction is a fight Mike knows all too well -- he's been open about his own substance abuse struggles and is celebrating 10 years of sobriety this year. Lauren’s also deeply connected to the cause after losing her brother to addiction.

Play video content TMZ.com

Now, the power couple is all about turning their pain into purpose. They recently announced they are nationally certified in intervention work, and Mike says their mission is simple -- break the stigma, spread hope and shout his motto from the rooftops -- "The comeback is greater than the setback!"

The new TV project coincides with the grand opening of Mike's Archangel Centers -- treatment facilities specializing in helping people of all ages overcome addiction and mental health challenges.

He tells TMZ he's about 2 months away from cutting the ribbon on his Tinton Falls, New Jersey location, and two others will open up shortly after. If all goes according to plan, he expects to expand nationally -- and even says there's interest as far abroad as South Africa and Australia!

And don't just think he's the face of the brand ... the MTV icon plans to be very hands-on in his office as well -- he confirmed he has a conference room named after him. Boss move.