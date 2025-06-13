Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Wife Are Intervention-Certified, Launch Treatment Center

Mike Sorrentino's got a fantastic situation on his hands -- he's just revealed that he and his wife are now officially intervention-certified ... all while celebrating his 10th year of sobriety!

The former "Jersey Shore" star took to IG to announce the news ... and as if that wasn’t impressive enough, they're launching their own treatment center brand -- The Archangel Centers.

Mike tagged the new brand name, described as a primary mental health and substance use treatment facility for both adolescents and adults set to open later this year in New Jersey.

This is clearly a full circle moment for the reality star, who said that with his new certification, his comeback is personal -- and it’s also his way of apologizing to himself.

Of course, it’s a huge deal, with fans flooding in with congratulations, noting how far he’s come since getting sober on Christmas Eve 2015.

Mike’s been open about his struggles, even detailing his opioid addiction, heroin use, and darkest moments in his memoir, "Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation."