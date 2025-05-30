Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Happy for Todd & Julie Chrisley's Pardons

Play video content TMZ.com

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may have served his entire prison sentence ... but he's still not bitter about Todd and Julie Chrisley receiving full and unconditional pardons thanks to Uncle Sam.

Here's the sitch ... the "Jersey Shore" star says though he completed his 8-month sentence for tax evasion -- including paying more than $100K in restitution -- he's in no place to halt his GTL routine over what some may perceive as unfair.

Plus, he sympathizes with the entire Chrisley family, telling TMZ it's "detrimental" to have a relative behind bars -- let alone two -- and that the entire family serves the sentence, not just the ones doing the time.

Don't get it twisted -- Mike says he would have accepted a pardon if President Donald Trump offered one back in 2019 ... but confirmed he's got zero regrets, 'cause his time in prison made him a better person.

The MTV star tells TMZ he gets why some folks are scratching their heads over the pardon, but he's not here to keep score. He says he's a huge believer in second chances and suggests the Chrisleys can right their wrongs with their newfound freedom.

And as far as their foray back into reality TV goes, Mike's all in. He says it's important they hop right back into production -- not for fame, but to document their highs and lows.

Bottom line? Mike -- who spoke to TMZ just hours before the Season 8 premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- isn't hung up on other people's wins, regardless of how controversial.

He tells TMZ ... "I have served my time ... and I see someone else that got a full unconditional pardon ... you gotta stay in your own lane and run your own race -- I am happy for the family."

