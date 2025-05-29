Todd Chrisley Flaunts Muscles to Carsick Savannah After Prison Exit

Todd Chrisley proudly showed off his prison pump on his way home to Nashville from prison with his daughter, Savannah, Wednesday night -- but oddly didn't show off his face.

Check out the video ... the "Chrisley Knows Best" star is elated to have Savannah feel his jailhouse-toned biceps, who enthusiastically tells fans ... "I'm not gonna lie, it's hard!"

Play video content

Everyone was naturally in a chipper mood heading home from Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump gave Todd and his wife Julie a full pardon ... nearly three years after they were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in loans back in 2022.

Play video content

Savannah even powered through carsickness -- though not without complaint from her pops, who was bothered by the smell of her vomit and exclaimed ... "I didn't have to deal with this in prison!"

Seems like it's just a small price to pay for his freedom.

As you know ... Trump announced Tuesday Todd and Julie were cleared of their criminal convictions, and just like that -- they were released from the slammer.

Play video content Fox News

We broke the news -- both stars exited their respective prisons Wednesday night and were headed home to Tennessee.

It's unclear what will happen with the $17.8 million they owe in restitution ... though it's likely they will be off the hook. We don't know the exact circumstances of their pardon until we see the official doc.