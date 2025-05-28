Joe Exotic Pardon Not Off Table, Awaits Review in Future Trump Clemency Decisions

Joe Exotic still has a path to freedom ... we've learned a potential pardon from President Trump is NOT off the table, despite the 'Tiger King' getting snubbed in the latest round of Trump clemency rulings.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... a pardon for Joe remains a possibility -- however, his case was NOT reviewed during a recent round of presidential pardons.

It's unclear why Joe wasn't made a priority this time around, but we're told it's very possible Exotic's case will be reviewed in the very near future.

As one source put it ... "Some people wonder when the best time for a pardon is, well freedom is now."

We're told the folks reviewing clemency cases for Trump are NOT swayed by celebrity status, and they focus solely on a candidate's story.

Among those granted pardons and clemency from Trump this week ... Todd and Julie Chrisley, Larry Hoover and NBA Youngboy.