Savannah Chrisley Gushes Over Trump Ahead of Collecting Todd From Prison

Savannah Chrisley was all about that fan-girl energy for Trump following her parents' pardon, going as far as holding a whole press conference to thank POTUS for what he’s done for her family ... and America.

Check it out -- Savannah was decked out in full hot-pink MAGA gear, getting teary-eyed as she gushed about Trump being not just the President, but a "human with a heart." All this while soaking up the Florida sun, waiting to scoop up her dad Todd from FPC Pensacola for his prison release.

Savannah was beaming -- making it crystal clear she’s thrilled Trump stepped in, looked over the case, and pulled the strings to make it happen. She also gave thanks to Trump's "Pardon Czar" Alice Marie Johnson and Ed Martin, who briefly served as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

While Savannah was down in Florida prepping to scoop up dad Todd, little bro Grayson was holding it down in Kentucky -- making the trip to pick up mom Julie.

It’s a huge day for the Chrisleys -- after more than 2 years behind bars, the family’s finally reuniting. Trump signed off, the pardons are official, and Todd and Julie are walking out of federal prison any minute now.

The bombshell news dropped yesterday … after Trump himself called to deliver the news to Savannah, who's been on a full-blown mission to free her parents.