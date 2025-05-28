President Donald Trump Officially Signs Todd and Julie Chrisley Pardons

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been pardoned after President Donald Trump signed off Wednesday ... meaning they're officially free after more than two years in prison.

A White House official confirmed to TMZ ... the papers are all signed and the pardons are official -- so Todd and Julie will be walking out of federal prison very soon.

Their daughter Savannah shared the news to her Instagram too -- posting a pic of Trump beaming while presenting the pardons ... and claiming God hasn't turned his back on the Chrisley fam.

She added a Bible quote for good measure ... writing, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Savannah's certainly kept up her fight to free her parents ... decrying their convictions at the Republican National Convention last summer and working hard on criminal justice reform measures for months as well.

The news of the pardons broke yesterday ... after Trump called Savannah to tell her the good news.

The pardons vacated Todd and Julie's 12- and 7-year prison sentences, respectively ... ending their incarceration after just two years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion.

In addition, there's a chance TC and JC won't have to pay more than $17 million in restitution they owed ... and, they may also get the money they've already paid back.

Todd and Julie are going straight from behind bars to in front of the camera, BTW ... because their family's new reality show will capture their release from prison.