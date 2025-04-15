Savannah Chrisley Blames Robert Shiver Breakup on His Estranged Wife

Play video content Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley’s opening up about her split from Robert Shiver -- and she’s pointing fingers at his estranged wife, who allegedly plotted to have him killed.

On her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast episode titled "I Got Dumped," Savannah revealed the breakup happened over a month ago -- just 3 days after PEOPLE dropped a glowing piece about their romance, making the split all the more shocking -- and she says he broke up with her.

Play video content OCTOBER 2023 TMZ.com

Savannah said she thought she was solid with Robert -- really proving herself to him, especially knowing they’d have to deal with his ex, Lindsay Shiver, forever ... after everything she allegedly put them through.

For some quick background -- Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas in July 2023, accused of trying to have Robert killed with help from her ex, and his buddy. All three were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Lindsay's trial is set for August.

Savannah said she could never forgive Lindsay for allegedly causing so much chaos and completely destroying a good man.

SC said Robert was carrying a lot of trauma, and during their breakup, he admitted he still had a lot of work to do on himself, and felt guilty for dragging her into it all.