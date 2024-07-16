Savannah Chrisley Set to Blast Justice Dept. at RNC After Parents' Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is all set to speak at the Republican National Convention Tuesday -- now, we have a sense of what she's gonna say ... her speech will touch on her parents.

The reality star tells TMZ ... she's gonna torch the Department of Justice here in a little bit during her spotlight at the RNC in Milwaukee -- specifically, to call them "corrupt" and slam how they handled Todd and Julie Chrisley's criminal tax case a couple years back.

Savannah says she believes, if re-elected, Donald Trump will right these wrongs -- and she's going to tie her parents' conviction to what she characterizes as the weaponization of the DOJ.

SC adds this ... "We need to have a justice system that is fair, and right now, we have a very two-faced justice system" -- going on to explain she hopes to use her parents' case -- which she believes was a false conviction -- to raise greater awareness of her perceived flaws in the criminal justice system in America, especially from the federal level.

You may remember ... Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion and each were sentenced to several years behind bars ... 12 years for Todd and 7 for Julie. They're currently serving their sentences.

As for the substance of her 4-minute speech, SC tells us she was not given any direction on what to include or cut in her speech -- even after Saturday’s assassination attempt of DT. She handed in her speech to the RNC ... and it was merely edited a bit for time concerns.

Savannah also notes that she was floored by the amount of security at the RNC ... not just at the Fiserv Forum location, but all around Milwaukee -- which she says is making it hard to get anywhere in a timely fashion. But, she says it's worth DT and everyone else being safe.

Play video content C-SPAN