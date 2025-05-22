Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Be in Family's New Reality Show Through Prison Calls

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still locked up ... but, reality television producers are working around that -- 'cause they're going to have a small part in their family's upcoming show.

The Chrisley family's new reality show -- a still untitled project -- was announced by Lifetime yesterday, with a release scheduled for later this year. The show will follow the family as they struggle to navigate life while Todd and Julie remain locked up for many years to come.

However, don't think this means Todd and Julie won't make an appearance on the show ... 'cause production sources tell us phone calls they make from prison will air on the series.

Our sources explain that cameras aren't allowed in prison ... so, that's part of the reason they're going audio only. The show is currently in production and filming.

As you know ... Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of financial crimes back in 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, Julie to 7. Their appeals for lighter sentences have been denied.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, is advocating for better treatment for prisoners ... even meeting with members of President Donald Trump's administration to fight for their rights. Todd has complained about inhuman treatment in prison since he reported in early 2023.

Savannah and her brother Chase are serving as executive producers of the show. Savannah took custody of her younger siblings after her parents went to prison ... and, it's safe to assume all that and more will be covered in the upcoming show.