Todd Chrisley Claims Prison Guards Removed MAGA Sticker From Cell, Hopes for Pardon

Todd Chrisley's attorney says his client's being extremely mistreated behind bars ... and the reality TV star's hoping President Trump comes to the rescue.

Todd's lawyer, Jay Surgent, tells TMZ ... he had a long talk with Todd on Tuesday, and Chrisley told him about a bunch of nasty treatment he's allegedly being subjected to inside FPC Pensacola in Florida.

He says Todd told him a prison guard recently ripped off the MAGA sticker Todd had placed on a chair in his cell. He says Todd watched in silence as the guard removed the pro-Trump sticker, not speaking up for fear of further retaliation.

Todd's attorney says other inmates have stickers on chairs in their cells ... but Todd's was the only one that was removed. He tells us Todd believes guards are against him because he supports Trump.

Surgent says Todd feels his cell is being "shaken down" by guards on a daily basis ... he claims they're flipping over his mattress, throwing his books on the floor and searching through his clothes.

Todd even claims a guard once poured a Pepsi on his bed.

His attorney says the alleged poor treatment is all due to the bad attention Todd has brought to the conditions at FPC Pensacola, which is being shut down this year.

Todd is serving out a 12-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion and his attorney says he's hoping for a pardon from Trump. His wife Julie's locked up too for the same thing.

Surgent tells TMZ ... "Todd and his wife would like to be considered for pardon, but it will be up to President Trump to review their cases. Todd has faith he will be given due consideration, because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system."

Worth noting ... Todd and Julie's daughter, Savannah, spoke at last year's RNC ... railing on the justice system and the prosecutors who went after her parents.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined comment on Todd's allegations but says they are "committed to ensuring the safety and security of the individuals in our custody, our employees, and the public."