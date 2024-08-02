Todd Chrisley Loved Daughter Savannah's RNC Speech, Watched From Prison

Todd Chrisley is praising his daughter, Savannah, for her speech at the Republican National Convention -- one he watched from prison, which he thinks she knocked out of the park.

The reality TV star's defense attorney, Jay Surgent, tells TMZ ... Todd tuned in from FPC Pensacola in Florida and came away pretty damn impressed by his daughter's convention appearance ... where she stepped up to the podium as one of the many guest speakers.

We're told Todd believes Savannah spoke well and was focused, not only talking about her incarcerated parents but also advocating against the way our criminal justice system currently operates, particularly on the federal level.

Remember ... Todd and his wife, Julie, are doing hard time for bank fraud tax evasion ... and in her speech, Savannah called out the prosecutors who handled her parent's federal case in Georgia, suggesting politics played a role in their convictions and further claiming an Obama-appointed judge called her family "the Trumps of the South."

Todd's attorney says Savannah likes the GOP platform in 2024 and believes justice will be more fairly administrated in a Republican administration through the Department of Justice. Considering Donald Trump is the nominee -- that presumably means she backs his platform.

For his part ... we're told Todd agrees with Savannah and he, too, likes the Republican platform in reference to criminal justice reform.

Worth noting ... Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta back in 2019, when Donald Trump was president. So, take that for what it's worth, we suppose.

Federal prosecutors claimed the Chrisleys defrauded banks by obtaining millions of dollars in loans and alleged they cheated the government by actively evading federal income taxes over the course of several years.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars claimed the alleged financial crimes were actually carried out by a former employee without their knowledge ... and Todd claimed that person was stealing money from the family. In the end, however, a jury didn't buy it -- and they were locked up.