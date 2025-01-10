Chase Chrisley Busted for Simple Battery in Atlanta Bar Fight

"Growing up Chrisley" star Chase Chrisley got a dose of reality Thursday ... He was thrown in the slammer for allegedly slapping a bar manager in Georgia earlier this week.

Chase, the son of TV stars turned convicted criminals Todd and Julie Chrisley, was booked yesterday into the Fulton County Jail for simple battery, according to official records. He posed for a mugshot and was released on $10,000 bond.

Police say the misdemeanor charge stems from an incident at "Twin Peaks" bar on Monday in which Chase got into it with the saloon's manager Brendon Nash.

A 911 audio recording, obtained by TMZ, reveals that Nash asked the dispatcher for police assistance while repeatedly telling someone — presumably Chase — not to touch him.

Nash also informs the dispatcher that the drunk and aggressive suspect assaulted him with a chair and wants the guy removed.

Moments later, Nash says the suspect just slapped him — which you can hear on the audio.

Chase left the joint ... but he was bustted Thursday.

We've reached out to Chase's attorney ... so far no word back.

As you know, Chase appeared with his sister, Savannah, on “Growing Up Chrisley" from 2019 to 2022. He was also featured in "Chrisley Knows Best," which shot Todd and Julie to stardom.