Chase Chrisley's Alleged Victim Says 'He Just Slapped Me' in 911 Audio

Play video content

Chase Chrisley's alleged confrontation with a Georgia bar manager was a lot crazier than originally thought, according to newly released 911 audio -- which even captured the moment the worker supposedly got slapped!

TMZ obtained the nearly 3-minute-long phone call placed by Twin Peaks manager Brendon Nash to the 911 operator ... it starts with Nash requesting police assistance while repeatedly telling someone -- presumably Chase -- not to touch him.

Nash also tells 911 the "aggressive" man assaulted him with a chair and wants the cops to kick the dude out of the saloon. He describes the suspect as a 5-foot-8 white guy, early-30s, and "literally drunk," pointing out there's a driver with him.

Moments later, Nash informs the operator that the suspect just slapped him -- and you can actually hear the smack just before he reports it.

TMZ broke the story ... Chase was named as a suspect in Monday's assault on Nash inside Twin Peaks bar in Atlanta, according to a police report. In the report, Nash claims Chase slapped him twice across the face, but he was not injured.

Police say Chase has not been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.