Chase Chrisley Named As Suspect in Assault

Chase Chrisley has been named as a suspect in an alleged assault that occurred at a popular sports bar in Atlanta ... TMZ has learned.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, officers responded to a 911 call at Twin Peaks Sports Bar around 7:30 PM on Monday. When officers arrived, Chrisley had already left but the alleged victim, the bar’s general manager, claims he was assaulted by the reality TV star during a heated encounter inside the restaurant.

The manager told cops Chrisley became "really drunk" and began acting "disrespectful and belligerent" while inside. The manager claims he asked CC multiple times to leave the property, but Chrisley allegedly refused and his behavior escalated. Minutes later, Chrisley allegedly slapped the manager in the face twice.

The manager told police he had no injuries and refused medical attention, however, he did file a police report which names Chrisley as the suspect for "simple assault." In fact, the report states the manager told cops, "one of his employees told him that Mr. Crisley is a well known celebrity."

The incident marks the latest controversy for the Chrisley family. Chase's parents, Todd and Julie, are currently serving time in federal prison for tax evasion and fraud convictions.