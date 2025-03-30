‘RHONY’ Star Erin Lichy Welcomes Baby No. 4

Erin Lichy is a mom of four!

The "Real Housewives of New York” star and her husband, Abe Lichy, welcomed their fourth baby, a boy named Jack Hunter Lichy.

Erin announced the exciting news via Instagram Sunday with photos of her, Abe, and their other three children -- sons Levi and Elijah, and daughter Layla -- cuddled up to the newborn.

The entrepreneur announced her pregnancy in November 2024 and later admitted on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast she thought she would be done having kids after her third.

It worked out for her family, considering she told People all three of her kids "begged" her to have another baby.

She and Abe have been married since 2012 and welcomed their first in 2014.