Danielle Staub Not Returning to 'RHONJ,' Despite Voicing Comeback Wish

Danielle Staub may be eyeing a return to "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," but producers aren't sold on bringing her back into the fold ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ ... never in a million, trillion years would production bring Danielle back for the upcoming retool of 'RHONJ.'

We're told the team behind 'RHONJ' is looking to go forward, not backward ... which means new cast members and storylines.

Sources say production is searching for a group of friends who are "positive" and "loving" ... especially after the tumultuous last few years of the show. We're told they're trying to move away from any heavy themes or toxic fighting for the next iteration of 'RHONJ.'

The last couple of seasons found themselves falling apart due to a major division in the cast ... and they don't want that to happen again.

With this all in mind, it's been ruled that Danielle would not be a good fit for the new vision ... as the Bravolebrity has sparked a number of brawls on 'RHONJ' in the past.

Remember, she infamously pulled Margaret Josephs's hair in season 10 and was dubbed a "prostitution w***e" by Teresa Giudice in one heated on-screen feud.

Still, we're told production is months away from making any final casting decisions.

This isn't the first time a 'Housewives' show has been reworked, however. "The Real Housewives of New York City" debuted with a younger, all-new cast for its 14th season.

The reboot saw Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield picking up the series' iconic red apples ... and they're all set to return for season 15 when their iteration of 'RHONY' returns Tuesday evening on Bravo.