Teresa Giudice NOT Asked to Leave 'RHONJ,' No Casting Decision Made Yet

Teresa Giudice's future on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is up in the air ... despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there is absolutely no truth to the claim Teresa has been asked to leave the Bravo hit.

The rumor picked up steam this week, after castmate Frank Catania suggested Tre's time on the show had come to an end. But we're told no casting decision has been made regarding season 15 ... let alone a call on whether to bring Teresa back.

In fact, another source close to the show says production isn't going to focus on next season until early next year.

There's been plenty of speculation regarding the future of 'RHONJ' after season 14 wrapped on a tumultuous note ... we're, of course, referring to the heated lunch where fists and insults were thrown.

Things had gotten so tense between the costars -- including Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda -- Bravo broke from the traditional reunion format and filmed separate sit-downs with the Housewives.

Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen has since hinted a casting shakeup is coming to New Jersey ... much like what the network did with "The Real Housewives of New York" last year.

Andy even told "Extra" on Thursday there was "no moving forward with this group," confirming a change is on the horizon.

He added ... "Keep waiting. There's no rush. We're gonna take our time."