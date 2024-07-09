Teresa Giudice Reveals Reason for Her Larsa Pippen Photoshop Fail

Play video content TMZ.com

Teresa Giudice's caught up in a Photoshop scandal for the ages -- her severely mocked birthday wish for Larsa Pippen -- but now, she's trying to have some fun with it.

We caught up with Teresa Tuesday at ABC Studios in NYC ... and she said the reason she so clearly superimposed herself and Larsa over a separate beach photo was simply because she didn't like the original background.

Teresa said her assistant had recently been at a beach in Mexico, so she decided to jack her scenic backdrop for the bday shoutout to Larsa. Watch the clip, what's unclear is if Teresa did the Photoshop herself ... or if she's blaming her assistant for the shoddy final edit?

Either way, she's having a good laugh over the internet doing what the internet does.

Of course, the pic's gone viral, and Teresa tells us she finds it hilarious when she sees the scores of memes people are creating ... placing them everywhere from the Giza pyramids to the moon.

So, goes without saying, she's not exactly shying away from being called out for the "worst Photoshop ever."