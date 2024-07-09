Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Teresa Giudice Reveals Reason for Her Larsa Pippen Photoshop Fail

TERESA GIUDICE REASON FOR MY PHOTOSHOP FAIL!!!

JUST SOME PHOTOSHOP FUN!!!
TMZ.com

Teresa Giudice's caught up in a Photoshop scandal for the ages -- her severely mocked birthday wish for Larsa Pippen -- but now, she's trying to have some fun with it.

We caught up with Teresa Tuesday at ABC Studios in NYC ... and she said the reason she so clearly superimposed herself and Larsa over a separate beach photo was simply because she didn't like the original background.

Teresa Giudice beach insta

Teresa said her assistant had recently been at a beach in Mexico, so she decided to jack her scenic backdrop for the bday shoutout to Larsa. Watch the clip, what's unclear is if Teresa did the Photoshop herself ... or if she's blaming her assistant for the shoddy final edit?

Either way, she's having a good laugh over the internet doing what the internet does.

Teresa Guidice, Larsa Pippen Photoshopped Around The World
Launch Gallery
Faux Real!!! Launch Gallery

Of course, the pic's gone viral, and Teresa tells us she finds it hilarious when she sees the scores of memes people are creating ... placing them everywhere from the Giza pyramids to the moon.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

So, goes without saying, she's not exactly shying away from being called out for the "worst Photoshop ever."

Larsa Pippen's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Larsa Pippen's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

In fact, looks like it's opened doors to an undercover passion -- she tells us she's considering whipping up another Photoshopped pic just for kicks and giggles.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later