Teresa Giudice Slammed for Bad Photoshop with Larsa Pippen

Well, Maybe It's Someone Else's Body

Teresa Giudice is getting scorched over a pic she posted that has been labeled "worst photoshop" ever.

So it seemed innocent enough ... Teresa posting the pic of her with Larsa Pippen, wishing her fellow reality star a happy birthday. Again innocent enough ... a pic by the ocean.

The caption ... “Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you 💕.”

Well, TG's followers were quick to notice the outlines around their bodies seemed like they were heisted from a different pic. It also seems they weren't even together on the sand.

Teresa's "fans" jumped all over it ... “Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing.”

Another, a little more brutal ... “Baby. Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?”

Teresa wasn't liking the feedback, so she disabled the comments but kept the photo up.