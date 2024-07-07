Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Teresa Giudice Slammed for Bad Photoshop with Larsa Pippen

Teresa Giudice Check Out My Body of Work!!! Well, Maybe It's Someone Else's Body

Teresa Giudice is getting scorched over a pic she posted that has been labeled "worst photoshop" ever.

Teresa Giudice beach insta

So it seemed innocent enough ... Teresa posting the pic of her with Larsa Pippen, wishing her fellow reality star a happy birthday. Again innocent enough ... a pic by the ocean.

The caption ... “Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you 💕.”

larsa pippen
Well, TG's followers were quick to notice the outlines around their bodies seemed like they were heisted from a different pic. It also seems they weren't even together on the sand.

Teresa's "fans" jumped all over it ... “Photoshop nightmare. So embarrassing.”

Another, a little more brutal ... “Baby. Y’all couldn’t go to the actual beach?”

Teresa wasn't liking the feedback, so she disabled the comments but kept the photo up.

It's not Teresa's first rodeo ... she's super into photoshopping, but hey, so is everyone else. Just seems some can do it better than others ...

