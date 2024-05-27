'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Shares Clip of Chaos at New Jersey Boardwalk

Jennifer Aydin's doing fine after suffering through a scary ordeal ... telling fans she was at a New Jersey boardwalk that turned chaotic -- and sharing a clip of the dramatic scene.

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star took to Instagram Sunday to share a clip from her chaotic Saturday evening ... telling her more than half a million followers she and her family went to the boardwalk at Seaside Heights, on the Jersey Shore.

Check out the clip ... it's taken from a safe distance, but people are running everywhere, yelling and sirens are blaring as the chaotic scene unfolds with people hopping over wooden fences to evacuate the area.

In the caption, JA writes the fam still doesn't know what happened -- but, everyone from her family's safe at the very least

Local news outlets say false reports of gunfire set off the mad scramble ... and, cops say the whole incident actually just came from kids causing a disturbance.

Jennifer joined "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" back in 2018 -- and she's appeared in every season of the program since.

Jennifer updated her followers via her Instagram story after posting the original clip ... letting people know she and the family decided to stay in for the evening.