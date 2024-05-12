'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Fires Back At Fan Who Asks About Split

Dorit Kemsley isn't in the mood to answer questions about her relationship ... firing back at one inquisitive fan -- and using a common explanation for what went wrong.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted the announcement of her split from her husband Paul to Instagram, and tons of people asked questions in the comments -- including one user who wrote, "wait i thought y’all were stronger than ever?"

Unclear if the fan meant it as a dig or a real question ... but, DK seemingly didn't take too kindly to the phrasing, firing back, "we were. S*** happens. It’s called life- try it sometime. One day at a time."

It reads like a pretty frustrated response from Kemsley -- and, we gotta say that falls in line with her estranged husband ... who wasn't ready to talk when we approached him in Los Angeles recently.

Remember ... just hours after they announced their split, we caught up with PK in L.A., but the guy didn't want to talk and instead made a beeline for the restaurant where they were filming the new season of 'RHOBH.'

Like we said, the split's been a rumor for a while now ... with Paul and Dorit having to deny their split back in February -- saying they were working on their issues, including Dorit not feeling supported by Paul after their house was broken into.

