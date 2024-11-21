Luann de Lesseps Cosigns Bethenny Frankel's Shade of New 'RHONY' Cast

Play video content TMZ.com

Frenemies Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel are in agreement for once ... they're both feeling underwhelmed by the rebooted 'Real Housewives of New York City' cast.

ICYMI ... Bethenny went viral last week after she made a not-so-subtle dig at the current iteration of 'RHONY' ... claiming fans need to get justice for past stars Luann, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley.

As Bethenny put it ... Bravo left the OG 'RHONY' stars "for dead in a failed attempt to upgrade to first class."

While Luann and Bethenny have famously found themselves on opposite sides over the years, we caught up with the Countess on Wednesday in West Hollywood ... where she told us she cosigns BF's bold claim.

She noted ... "For once, I agree with Bethenny ... You know, she's not wrong. But that's not my decision, right??"

Still, Luann wasn't 100% certain she'd even go back to 'RHONY' if asked ... revealing it'd be a "maybe" for her, as she'd require "a lot of money" to sign back up.

Of course, it doesn't help that Bravo not only booted her from 'RHONY' but shelved her spin-off series, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake.'

When asked what happened there, Luann alleged she and Sonja -- who costarred on the docuseries -- were replaced by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's new series, "Paris & Nicole: The Encore."

Luann felt there was enough room for everyone, however ... making a case for 'Crappie Lake' season 2.