Kim Kardashian Wears Tiny Silver Bikini in Spring Break Snaps

Kim Kardashian Leaving the Law Books at Home ... Shares Bikini Pics For Spring Break!!!

Kim Kardashian's celebrating the completion of a big law school test by enjoying a well-earned break ... sharing pics in a silver bikini and saying she's on spring break in the caption!

The reality star shared several steamy photo to Instagram Saturday afternoon ... modeling a teeny-tiny bikini in the sweltering selfies.

Check out the photos for yourself ... Kim K's got just the bikini top on her torso, no shirt, but she's got a bit more coverage below the belt, donning a matching silver skirt.

Kim took a few mirror selfies in the house before heading out to the balcony of her residence and taking another out there ... giving fans a good look at her tight tummy.

Kim's break comes just a few days after she took the MPRE -- Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination ... an important test on legal ethics and professional conduct.

While not technically part of the bar exam, it's an important step toward bar admission ... so, Kim's clearly still working her way toward that goal.

Remember ... Kim passed the "baby bar" back in 2021 after failing three times -- so, she's knocked a couple different achievements off her checklist.

Now, it's time to enjoy some fun in the sun before getting back to the grind!

