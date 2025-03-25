Kim Kardashian to Testify at Paris Trial in May in $10M Robbery Case

Kim Kardashian is going to take the stand at the trial of a Parisian underground gang alleged to have been behind her Paris robbery ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Kim will go to the robbery trial in France in May, when she will testify on the stand at the jury trial.

Kim was the target of a 2016 jewelry heist that saw her bound and gagged at gunpoint while armed robbers forced their way inside the Paris apartment she rented out for Paris Fashion Week ... holding her hostage and making off with $10 million in bling, including a massive ring worth $4M.

French officials investigated the case for 5 years before finally ordering the case to trial in 2021 ... and now the trial is set to start in May ... nearly a decade after the incident.

Kim previously gave the judge in the Paris robbery case a blow-by-blow of what happened ... but now she's getting the opportunity to tell a jury what went down on that infamous night.

All told, 12 people will stand trial ... and it will be interesting to see what Kim has to say.