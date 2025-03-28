Kim Kardashian Takes Important Exam to Become Lawyer

Kim Kardashian could be one step closer to becoming an attorney ... after taking a pivotal test that's required to practice law.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... on Wednesday, Kim took the MPRE -- Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination -- a key test on legal ethics and professional conduct.

While the MPRE is technically not part of the bar exam, it's a mandatory step toward bar admission.

We're told Kim took the exam at a testing center in Alhambra, California ... just like any other normie chasing the attorney dream.

In fact, Kim's bodyguard had to wait for her outside of the building ... since no guests were allowed inside the testing facility.

As you know ... Kim has been working to become a lawyer since 2018, following in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian. She passed the "baby bar" exam in 2021, after failing the test 3 times.

Play video content 4/25/23 TIME

While Kim may not be an attorney, that hasn't stopped her from being at the forefront of criminal justice reform ... successfully campaigning for Alice Marie Johnson's clemency and advocating for others behind bars.