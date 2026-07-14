San Francisco Boat Sinks Near Alcatraz Island, 1 Dead, 1 Missing

Play video content Video: Boat Sinks Near Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, 1 Dead and 1 Missing KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

A terrifying boat disaster unfolded in San Francisco Bay Tuesday afternoon ... leaving one person dead, two others missing and sparking a massive rescue operation near Alcatraz Island.

Officials say a pontoon style pleasure boat caught fire shortly after 3:30 PM while cruising between Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. The vessel ultimately sank, sending everyone on board into the bay.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, 19 people were aboard the boat. The officials said 16 people were rescued, while one person was killed and two others remain missing.

Dramatic aerial footage from KTVU FOX 2 showed the boat disappearing beneath the surface as rescue boats raced to the scene. Firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency crews searched the water.