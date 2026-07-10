Nolan Wells' Parents 'Want Answers,' Demands Thorough Death Investigation

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Family Calls for Full Investigation Into His Death ABC

The parents of Nolan Wells want a thorough investigation after their teenage son was found dead following a boating trip to a Fourth of July party spot.

Christine and Elmore Wonsley went on "Good Morning America" Friday and told host Michael Strahan they have a lot of questions and are demanding answers in a case that has captivated the nation.

As TMZ reported, Nolan's body was found Monday after he disappeared during a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island in Mississippi.

Christine told Strahan ... "We just want honesty and transparency. We want a thorough investigation. We want that same respect that would be given to anybody else, and that's it. We just want answers."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As you know, a mound of contradictions have marred the Nolan case ... with deleted text messages, an alleged fight between Nolan and someone else heard on video, plus diverging stories from the boys on the boat with Nolan and the girl he supposedly stayed with on Horn Island.

Play video content Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells TMZ.com