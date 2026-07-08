Nolan Wells Death: Detectives Haven't Found Any Evidence of Crime, Speaking To His Pals

Nolan Wells' death has sparked a flood of theories online ... but the Mississippi sheriff overseeing the case tells TMZ detectives haven't found evidence of a crime at this point.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter tells TMZ ... investigators have interviewed several of Nolan's friends and other witnesses as detectives work to piece together the 18-year-old's final hours.

Ledbetter says everything investigators have gathered so far indicates no crime has taken place. That said, he cautions the investigation remains active ... and tells us that assessment could change if new evidence comes to light.

The sheriff tells us detectives are continuing to interview additional witnesses while also sorting through a barrage of emails, texts, and social media tips from people claiming to have information. Right now, much of it remains unverified.

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One major focus is the viral video making rounds online that appears to show a group of people arguing on Horn Island -- near where Nolan's body was found -- before the camera pans away. Ledbetter says investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened in the clip and whether it has any connection to Nolan's death ... but, at this stage, they simply don't know.

Authorities are now asking anyone with original videos, photos, or other documentation from Horn Island to contact investigators so they can verify what's authentic and separate fact from fiction.

Ledbetter also notes there are no surveillance cameras anywhere on Horn Island ... making firsthand evidence especially valuable.

As TMZ previously reported, Nolan's body was found Monday after he disappeared during a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island.