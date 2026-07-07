Nolan Wells Death: Friends Flood Social Media with Touching Tributes to the Teen

Nolan Wells' friends are grieving his devastating loss ... flooding social media with touching tributes to the teen.

As you know, the 18-year-old's body was found in the water near Mississippi's Horn Island Monday ... he'd been missing since Saturday, when he and some pals took a boat out to the island.

And now, his friends are mourning his tragic death online, sharing sweet snaps and meaningful messages about what Nolan meant to them.

One friend wrote ... "Words can’t even describe how I feel about this let alone all the ppl who got the chance to know this dude and experience how this man could impact a room.

My heart is broken ab this."

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He added ... "I pray that god will shelter his family as they go through this.

Thank you for all the memories and good times we had tg man. I love you forever my brother Nolan ❤️"

Support is also pouring in through the GoFundMe set up by a family friend ... which has raised over $100K since it was created 20 hours ago.

Money donated to the crowdfunding page will help the family cover funeral expenses, memorial costs, and celebration of life services ... with any extra going to Nolan's family.

Authorities are still investigating the cause and manner of the teen's death ... so far, no updates on that front.

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They're also looking into a viral video that allegedly shows a tense confrontation on Horn Island during the Fourth of July weekend.