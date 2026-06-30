Oliver Tree Tribute At Venice Beach Honors Late Singer's Birthday

Play video content Video: Oliver Tree Memorial TMZ.com

Fans of the late Oliver Tree came together Monday evening to celebrate his heavenly birthday ... gathering in Venice Beach just two weeks after his tragic death.

Check out the video ... the turnout is massive, with fans showing up to honor the musician as Oliver's music blasts on speakers that could be heard throughout Venice Skate Park.

Fans even got decked out in Oliver's signature black-haired bowl cut and red-rimmed glasses.

These loyal aficionados were looking to make waves wherever they could ... because in the flyer they sent out, they even encouraged people who were not in Los Angeles to host their own meet-ups to pay tribute to Oliver on his birthday.

As we reported ... Oliver and 5 other people were killed June 14, when two helicopters collided in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The other victims were Argentine producer Lucas Vignale, YouTuber Gaspi, Lucas Brito Chaves, and the pilots of both crafts, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

The cause of the crash is still a mystery, but authorities are investigating.