Oliver Tree Shared Strange Premonition About His Death in Final Interview

Play video content Video: Oliver Tree Made Ominous Remark About His Death Before Passing The Really Good Podcast

Oliver Tree got deep on the fickle nature of life in one of his final interviews before his tragic death ... telling Bobbi Althoff nothing in life should be taken for granted.

Bobbi just released video from Oliver's appearance on "The Really Good Podcast" ... he gets philosophical, telling her ... "We don't know if I'll be alive next year or you'll be alive. There's no day promised."

Looking back, Oliver's comments are kinda eerie ... considering he died earlier this month when the helicopter he was flying in collided with another chopper in Brazil. Five other people died in the crash.

Oliver also told Bobbi ... "Do you know how high-risk I live my life, actually for real?" When Bobbi probes for more, Oliver describes some recent trips he's taken and others he had planned.

In the newly released interview -- which dropped Monday on what would've been Oliver's 33rd birthday -- he also opened up about making music and his love life.

When Bobbi asked if he had a girlfriend, Oliver responded ... "I don't, no." He explained they recently broke up and he didn't want to talk about it, swiftly moving the conversation along.

Earlier today, his girlfriend, Fiona Chernavskaya, posted a touching tribute for his birthday.

She also recently slammed social media speculation claiming Oliver was dating other women ... Fiona insists they were monogamous.

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It's unclear if Oliver's relationship with Fiona was the one he was referring to in the clip with Bobbi ... or if he was even serious about what he was saying, considering he was dressed like Elmo.

Bobbi says the money made from her new episode with Oliver will "directly" support Oliver's foundation, the Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses. The foundation provides grants to artists in music, film installation, and performance art.