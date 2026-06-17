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Post Malone Dedicates Concert To Oliver Tree, Pours Out Beer For Him

Post Malone This Bud's For You, Oliver Tree

By TMZ Staff
Published
061726 Post Malone kal 1
POSTY POURS IT OUT
Video: Post Malone Dedicates Concert To Oliver Tree, Pours Out Beer For Him
Instagram/@kendallyale

Post Malone got emotional remembering Oliver Tree ... dedicating his concert to the late musician after a fatal helicopter crash ... and pouring out some beer for a fallen friend.

Posty took a moment during his Tuesday show in Toronto to honor his late pal, speaking directly to the crowd about Oliver's impact before pouring out some Bud Light.

It was a heartfelt tribute, with Post praising Oliver's art, heart, and soul before addressing him directly ... saying he wanted Oliver to know just how loved he was.

Remembering Oliver Tree
Launch Gallery
Remembering Oliver Tree Launch Gallery
Getty

As we reported, Oliver was among six people killed Sunday morning when two helicopters collided above an electric vehicle yard in southwest Rio de Janeiro. The airships burst into flames and crashed to the ground.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the deadly crash.

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