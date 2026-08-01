Courtney Clenney Case: Christian Obumseli's Family Speaks Out After Plea Deal

Courtney Clenney has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the stabbing death of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli ... and his family seems relieved it's over.

The family's attorney, Larry Handfield, confirmed Clenney, prosecutors, and the Obumseli family came to a resolution that will help them avoid a trial. The details will be made public at a sentencing hearing on August 10.

He adds, "Pleading guilty and accepting full responsibility will begin the process of bringing closure to a very tragic life changing event for the Obumseli family."

TMZ broke the story ... the OnlyFans model's lawyer, Frank Prieto, said Courtney has reached a deal in the case accusing her of fatally stabbing Obumseli in Miami-Dade County. She was facing life in prison on a murder charge.

The family also settled their wrongful death lawsuit against the apartment building where Clenney and Obumseli were living together.

As you know ... Courtney killed Christian during a violent and bloody altercation in their Miami high-rise back in 2022. She's been locked up since authorities took her into custody way back in August of that year.