Catalina White Says Divorce with 'Challenge' Star CT Tamburello Dragging Along

Play video content Video: Catalina White TMZ.com

Catalina White says her divorce from reality star CT Tamburello has been challenging ... both emotionally -- and because it hasn't wrapped up as quickly as she hoped.

We caught up with the social media influencer in West Hollywood Friday night ... and we had to ask how she's doing in light of filing to end her marriage after less than 18 months.

Catalina's too classy to give us all the dirty divorce details ... but she does say CT has some issues he needs to work out -- and their romance needed to end.

That said, she's wishing him the best here ... even if the pair aren't on speaking terms.

Play video content Video: Harrison Luna, Catalina White TMZ.com

BTW ... Catalina wasn't out alone when we caught up with her -- she was hanging with "Love Island USA" star Harrison Luna!

Before you get any ideas, the pair swear they were just hanging with pals ... totally platonic outing -- and definitely not a date.

Catalina might not be diving headfirst into the dating pool ... but the reality TV pool is a different story -- watch the clip all the way through to hear about a new "MILF hunter" dating show she might end up hosting.