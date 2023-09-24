'The Challenge' Star C.T. Tamburello Agrees To Strict Custody Rules With Estranged Wife

"The Challenge" star C.T. Tamburello and his estranged wife have agreed on some strict rules regarding shared parenting time with their kid amid their ongoing divorce ... this coming a year after he originally filed.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, C.T. and Lilianet "Lili" Solares have given the green light to multiple rules and regulations regarding the custody arrangement with their son, Christopher Jr., who was born in 2016 ... one of which is the parties agreeing not to record their son with the purpose of interrogating him.

What's more, C.T. and Lili aren't allowed to ask Christopher Jr. about the other parent while spending their designated time with him. On the days when he's with one of the parents, the other is entitled to 2 phone calls to him throughout the day, although the order does allow the kid to reach out to the other parent as much as he wants.

As for child support, the temporary arrangement is that C.T. will pay Lili $332 a week when Christopher Jr. spends all his time with his mom, and $175 a week when C.T. actually exercises his time with the kid.

TMZ broke the story, C.T. filed for divorce last year in Florida ... coming after a very on-again, off-again relationship. He revealed in 2020 that they separated the year before, but ended up back together.