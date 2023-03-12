'The Challenge' C.T. Tamburello & Wife Agree He Gets House in Divorce

"The Challenge" star C.T. Tamburello and his estranged wife have agreed on who gets the house in the midst of their divorce ... and he won't be the one movin' out.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Lilianet "Lili" Solares filed back in December to get sole possession of their Florida pad -- but she has now agreed to move out and leave the marital home to C.T.

Docs say Lili will move into a rental property ASAP ... but C.T. will be responsible for the $7,200 deposit for her new place. Lili's only allowed to enter the marital home to get her stuff -- including furniture and personal items, as well as some of their kid's things.

C.T.'s required to pay $761 a month for temporary child support ... and they agreed to stick to a schedule when it comes to taking care of their little one, Christopher Jr.

TMZ broke the story, C.T. filed for divorce last November, putting an end to their tumultuous marriage. No word on what led to the decision, but their relationship issues were front and center on "The Challenge: Double Agents" -- where he revealed they separated back in 2020, before eventually getting back together.