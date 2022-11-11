Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'The Challenge' Star C.T. Tamburello Files For Divorce

'The Challenge' C.T. Tamburello Files For Divorce in On-Again, Off-Again Marriage

11/11/2022 12:45 AM PT
Getty Composite

C.T. Tamburello, one of the longest-running competitors on MTV's "The Challenge," is pulling the plug on his marriage.

C.T. beelined it to a Florida courthouse Monday and filed for divorce from Lilianet "Lili" Solares after more than 4 years of marriage.

It's unclear what led to the split ... but earlier this year C.T. revealed he was "in the doghouse" with Lili as he shot down rumors of a breakup.

There've been documented marriage issues ... back in 2020, C.T. said on an episode of "The Challenge: Double Agents" that he and Lili had separated the year before ... but they ended up getting back together.

C.T. and Lili tied the knot in 2018 on an MTV special. They have one child together, Christopher Jr., who was born in 2016.

C.T. Tamburello
Getty

The former couple seemed to be going strong this summer ... C.T. posted a photo of him and Lili at an MTV event, captioning the snap "date night with my babe."

Clearly, something changed.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later