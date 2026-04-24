'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello's OnlyFans Model Wife Files for Divorce

CT Tamburello quietly wed superstar OnlyFans model Catalina White -- and now she's filing for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Catalina -- who has nearly 800K followers on Instagram -- filed for divorce from "The Challenge" star on January 9, 2026.

Catalina listed the date of marriage as October 15, 2024, in Florida. She said the marriage was "irretrievably broken." She said they had no children.

In her paperwork, Catalina asked that neither party be ordered to pay alimony and for their marital assets to be divided equitably.

In response, CT listed the date of separation as January 2026. He agreed the marriage was over without any hope of reconciliation.