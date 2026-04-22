'Family Matters' Star Bryton James' Ex-Wife Files for Spousal Support

Bryton James’ divorce may be officially over ... but the financial drama from it remains ongoing -- because his ex-wife is now asking the court to make him cut her checks for spousal support.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the "Family Matters" star's ex, Jahaira James, filed a request for spousal support less than a month after their divorce was finalized.

The former couple's divorce judgment was entered on March 24, and their marital status was officially terminated on Sunday -- restoring both parties to single status. The final judgment also show the court's jurisdiction to order spousal support to either party was terminated as part of the split.

But now Jahaira apparently wants that revisited.

In her new filing, Jahaira says she works as a professional dancer and performer whose income is anything but predictable. She claims her work revolves around live performances, rehearsals, touring gigs, and short-term contracts ... and says she doesn't have a salaried position or guaranteed ongoing income.

She says the entertainment hustle comes with major instability ... explaining work depends on auditions, availability, and short-term bookings, causing her income to fluctuate from month to month.

Jahaira also says staying competitive in her field requires constant auditions, training, and physical conditioning ... plus unpaid prep time and out-of-pocket costs like rehearsal space and audition-related expenses.

Her bottom line is she says she’s currently unable to earn enough to maintain the standard of living established during the marriage without temporary spousal support.

Jahaira claims she earns about $1,150 per week before taxes. She also estimates Bryton pulls in more than $34K in gross income per month.