'Family Matters' Star Bryton James Files for Divorce

Bryton James, who played Ritchie Crawford on "Family Matters," is calling it quits on his marriage less than a year later after saying "I do" ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actor -- who now appears on "The Young and the Restless" -- filed Monday in Los Angeles to end his marriage to Jahaira James, citing irreconcilable differences.

The docs state the couple tied the knot in March 2025 but separated just a few months later in June. They share no children together.

Bryton's asking to terminate the court's ability to award either of them spousal support.

He's further requesting that Jahaira restore her former name once the divorce is finalized.