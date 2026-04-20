Kimora Lee Simmons' Estranged Husband Tim Leissner Files For Divorce

Kimora Lee Simmons is going through her second divorce ... because her estranged husband just filed to officially pull the plug on their marriage.

Tim Leissner, an ex-Goldman Sachs banker, beelined it to court in February and filed to divorce Kimora after almost 12 years of marriage ... according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Tim goes with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Tim does not list a date of separation ... the docs say TBD ... but we know they have been estranged since at least March 2022.

A source familiar with the situation tells us they've been going through this process for at least 6 years and this is just a matter of housekeeping.

Kimora and Tim have one child together ... 11-year-old Wolfe Lee Leissner.

Tim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kid ... plus spousal support.