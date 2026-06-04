Late Influencer Ashlee Jenae Cause of Death Revealed as Investigation Closes

The mystery surrounding influencer Ashlee Jenae's death has officially come to a close ... because authorities in Tanzania have ruled the 31-year-old died by suicide following a domestic dispute with her fiancé.

Police say the investigation is now complete after Ashlee -- whose real name was Ashly Robinson -- was found unconscious inside her villa at a luxury resort in April during what was supposed to be a birthday getaway with fiancé Joe McCann.

The Tanzania Police Force says a hotel employee entered Ashlee's villa during a routine evening check after getting no response at the door and found her hanging inside a wardrobe. Investigators say she was suspended from the closet's clothing rail using a robe belt the hotel provides for guests.

Official documents listed her immediate cause of death as cerebral hypoxia caused by strangulation and suffocation.

Investigators had said the incident stemmed from a fight between the couple days before Ashlee’s death.

As TMZ previously reported, hotel staff allegedly separated the two into different rooms April 8 after a domestic dispute. Joe later told authorities he found Ashlee after she had "hanged herself on the door" the following day. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died April 9.

The tragedy came just days after what looked like a fairy-tale engagement ... with Ashlee posting video of Joe proposing April 3 during a safari in Tanzania.

Almost immediately after her death, Ashlee’s family publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding it all ... insisting they did not believe she would take her own life.

In emotional statements, the family described Ashlee as a "beacon of light" and said she showed no signs of wanting to harm herself. They also accused Joe of waiting roughly 11 hours before notifying them something had happened ... and claimed he initially downplayed the severity of the situation by telling them Ashlee was "okay."

Joe was questioned by local authorities during the investigation and temporarily had his passport seized ... though he was never arrested or charged with any crime.

The tension between Joe and Ashlee’s relatives only escalated from there ... as the family didn't invite him to her funeral. They also claimed Ashlee’s belongings -- including her engagement ring -- had not been returned after her body was sent home.

Joe eventually broke his silence on social media ... calling Ashlee his "best friend, confidante and fiancé" and saying there were "no adequate words" to describe his devastation following her death.