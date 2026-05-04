Late Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Not Invited to Her Funeral

Ashlee Jenae's loved ones are saying goodbye this week ... but the later influencer's fiancé Joe McCann won't be there ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us Ashlee's family did not invite him to the funeral and have not spoken to him since her death.

The influencer -- whose real name is Ashly Jenae Robinson -- died during a trip she and McCann took to Tanzania last month ... just days after he popped the question.

Ashlee was reportedly found unconscious in her villa and rushed to the hospital, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

She and her fiancé allegedly got in an argument the day before ... so bad that the hotel staff had to put them in separate rooms.

Authorities had seized McCann's passport while investigating Ashlee's death, but only questioned him as a witness.

According to local outlets, police were initially leaning toward suicide ... but her family isn't convinced, and is conducting an independent autopsy to try and get answers.

As we previously reported, her body was returned to them about a week and a half ago ... but Ashlee's dad told us they hadn't gotten her belongings back -- including her engagement ring.

There are two viewing schedules for Ashlee -- one tonight and one tomorrow morning -- there will be a homegoing service immediately after the second one.