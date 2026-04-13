Influencer Ashlee Jenae Had Dispute With Fiancé on Vacation Before Her Death

Ashlee Jenae was involved in a dispute with her fiancé Joe McCann before her tragic death in Tanzania earlier this month ... something local police say is now part of an active investigation.

According to North Unguja Regional Police Commander Benedict Mapujira, the couple had a falling out at the luxury resort Zuri Zanzibar ... with hotel staff stepping in and separating them into different rooms.

The situation escalated enough for staff to alert authorities, with concerns raised about Ashlee’s well-being -- prompting a report to Nungwi Police Station.

Her family said Ashlee -- real name Ashly Robinson -- was found unconscious in her villa and she was rushed to a hospital -- police say she died the following day, Friday the 10th. A local news report indicates police believe she died by suicide.

Ashlee’s father, Harry, tells TMZ that was the early narrative from police -- but stresses the family is now involved, and the investigation is ongoing.

He adds they’ve been in contact with the embassy and funeral director ... and, as of now, there’s still no official ruling on her cause of death.