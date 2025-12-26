Melodee Buzzard's Mom Pleads Not Guilty to Her Murder

Ashlee Buzzard -- accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter Melodee Buzzard -- has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The 40-year-old entered her plea in a Santa Barbara, California courtroom Friday ... and prosecutors confirmed they'd pursue a life sentence against Buzzard, but not the death penalty.

As you know ... Ashlee was arrested for Melodee's murder Tuesday after her daughter initially went missing in October.

Authorities say Melodee's body was found earlier this month in Utah in an area where she and Ashlee allegedly traveled together.

Melodee and Ashlee were seen on security footage wearing wigs at a Santa Barbara car rental on October 7.

Melodee was last seen on camera with her mother near the Colorado-Utah border on October 9 ... where the Chevrolet Malibu Ashlee rented was seen driving with New York plates. The original plates were restored when the car was returned the following day ... but Melodee was not with her mother.

Family members have spoken to the media in the aftermath of the arrest ... claiming she's "extremely mentally unstable."