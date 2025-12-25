Jen Shah Makes Social Media Return, Talks Life Behind Bars

Play video content TikTok/@mrmurilobueno

Jen Shah is returning to social media, making her first appearance back on TikTok since her release from prison on December 10 -- touching on what life was like behind bars.

The former "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star is teaming up with “Shah Squad” member Murilo Bueno to dish out the details of her prison life for the past 33 months while she was incarcerated in Texas.

In the video, Shah and Bueno are using a trendy TikTok audio to describe a "prison bed time story" ... alluding to what Jen's life was like while mimicking a dramatic interaction with a fellow inmate.

So far, Jen hasn’t posted on her own TikTok or Instagram, but her appearance with Murilo seems to signal Jen’s return to the public eye ... and hints that she may be slowly easing back into social media after months away.

As we reported ... Jen is now under community confinement ... meaning she'll spend her time either in home confinement or at a halfway house as she continues serving her sentence.

Jen's legal troubles stem from her 2022 guilty plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly victims. She received 6.5 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release.