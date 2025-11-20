Elizabeth Holmes Spends Time With Family During Prison Visit, on Video
Elizabeth Holmes was snapped enjoying some quality time with her family in the yard of her Texas prison this week.
Holmes seemed to adjust her 2-year-old daughter's Elsa dress and run around with her 4-year-old son while her husband, Billy Evans, lounged on the grass, looking on adoringly.
The Thursday scene was picture perfect until you remember the Theranos founder is serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing company. She's been locked up since May 2023.
But none of that dampened the mood for Holmes and Evans' kids, William and Invicta. They had a great time, completely oblivious of Holmes' documentary crew which was reportedly nearby in an unmarked white van.